S. Korean Bond Yields on June 21, 2022
All News 16:34 June 21, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.834 2.811 +2.3
2-year TB 3.591 3.646 -5.5
3-year TB 3.663 3.675 -1.2
10-year TB 3.775 3.784 -0.9
2-year MSB 3.523 3.553 -3.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.402 4.414 -1.2
91-day CD 1.990 1.990 0.0
(END)
