Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
S. Korean, Australian officials discuss regional security ties
SEOUL -- Senior South Korean and Australian government officials agreed Tuesday on the need to strengthen security cooperation between the two sides, Seoul's defense ministry said.
South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul had discussions with Deputy Secretary Justin Hayhurst at the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on the security situations in the Indo-Pacific region, it said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Interior ministry to create new bureau to directly oversee police
SEOUL -- The interior ministry on Tuesday unveiled a plan to set up a new bureau to exercise direct control of police despite protest and concern the move could put the law enforcement agency under political influence.
The plan to create what is often dubbed a "police bureau" came as police are set to take on more investigative roles from the prosecution under a new law aimed at reducing and ultimately abolishing the prosecution's investigative powers.
-----------------
Stalking murder suspect gets life sentence
SEOUL -- A stalking murder suspect was given a life sentence by a local court Tuesday for killing his former girlfriend's mother and seriously injuring her younger brother.
The Seoul Eastern District Court sentenced the suspect named Lee Seok-joon, 26, to life in prison after finding him guilty of multiple charges, including revenge murder.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday launched its homegrown space rocket Nuri in the second attempt to put satellites into orbit, a critical mission for the country's space program.
The 200-ton Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, blasted off from the Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung at 4 p.m., according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
-----------------
Defense minister, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander reaffirm firm defense posture
SEOUL -- South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup had a meeting Tuesday with U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo, in which they reaffirmed the allies' commitment to a firm combined defense posture against North Korean threats, his office said.
During the meeting held at Lee's office in Seoul, the minister said that the security situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula is "graver than ever" due to the continued provocations from North Korea and stressed that the U.S. Pacific Fleet plays a pivotal role in countering such threats.
-----------------
S. Korean Hwang Sun-woo knocked out early in 100m freestyle at worlds
SEOUL -- South Korean Hwang Sun-woo narrowly missed out on the semifinals in the men's 100m freestyle at the world championships in Hungary on Tuesday, falling short in a quest for his second medal at the biennal event.
With only the top 16 swimmers from the heats advancing to the semifinals, Hwang finished tied for 17th with Zac Incerti of Australia at 48.61 seconds at Duna Arena in Budapest.
-----------------
Gov't approves $30 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The government on Tuesday approved an additional $30 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
The sum, which was approved at a Cabinet meeting, includes medical and food supplies for the war-torn country but no weapons, a presidential official told reporters.
