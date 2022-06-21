Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Fantagio to raise 8 bln won via stock offering

17:51 June 21, 2022

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Fantagio Corp.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 8 billion won (US$6.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 14.76 million common shares at a price of 542 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
