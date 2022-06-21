Yoon says S. Korea opens 'path to space' with successful rocket launch
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol lauded the successful launch of the homegrown space rocket Nuri on Tuesday, saying South Korea has opened "a path to space."
The 200-ton Nuri blasted off from the Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung and successfully placed a satellite into orbit, reaching a major milestone in the country's space program.
"Now, a path to space has been opened from the Republic of Korea," Yoon told researchers involved in the launch in a video conference.
"It is the result of overcoming tough challenges over 30 years. Now the people of the Republic of Korea, and the dreams and hopes of our young people, will reach out to space," he said after watching the launch from his office in Seoul with several aides.
The president thanked all officials involved in the launch and called for joint efforts to make South Korea a leading aerospace nation.
"As I said in my campaign pledge, the government will establish an aerospace agency and systematically support the aerospace industry," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
Space rocket Nuri being positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
Man get 25-year imprisonment for brutal murder by rectal insertion
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
Tom Cruise feels rewarded with fans' support for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
-
Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket
-
(LEAD) Seoul shares, Korean won skid to yearly lows on recession fears
-
This year's first heat wave warning issued