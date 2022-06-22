S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported its first two suspected cases of monkeypox, public health officials said Wednesday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the two probable cases were found Tuesday and diagnostic tests are being conducted. Their identities are being withheld.
One of the individuals was admitted to Incheon Medical Center in Incheon, west of Seoul, at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, hospital officials said.
The person reportedly showed potential symptoms of the infectious disease while entering the country via Incheon International Airport.
The hospital has two beds designated for monkeypox cases.
"The person is isolated as a suspected case and will undergo a test," a hospital official said, declining to give further details.
