N.K. leader presides over Central Military Commission meeting to discuss key defense policies
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to discuss the country's military line and key defense policies, state media reported Wednesday.
At the enlarged meeting held the previous day, Kim initiated discussion to "review the overall work for national defence in the first half of the year," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The meeting also discussed the "issues of confirming the crucial and urgent tasks to build up national defence and thoroughly implementing the military line and key defence policies of the Party."
"The Central Military Commission of the WPK started the discussion on the presented agenda items," the KCNA said, suggesting that the meeting will likely continue for several days.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
