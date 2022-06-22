Korean-language dailies

-- Nuri opens new space era (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea becomes world's 7th country to have developed space launch vehicle that can carry satellites weighing over 1 ton (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Nuri opens new space era (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea successfully launches 1st homegrown space rocket (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Nuri opens new space era (Segye Ilbo)

-- Nuri opens new space era (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul successfully launches 1st homegrown space rocket (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Nuri opens new space era (Hankyoreh)

-- Nuri opens new space era (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Seoul successfully launches homegrown space rocket (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Nuri opens new space era (Korea Economic Daily)

