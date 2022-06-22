(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 22)

No indicator can better reflect the hardship than the so-called misery index which jumped to 8.4 last month, the highest figure for any May in the last 21 years. The index is calculated by adding the consumer inflation rate (5.4 percent) to the unemployment rate (3 percent). The higher inflation rate was attributed to the Russian war in Ukraine which has caused a steep rise in energy and food prices coupled with global supply chain disruptions. Global monetary tightening is adding fuel to the fire.