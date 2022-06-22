Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 22, 2022
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/22 Sunny 20
Incheon 26/20 Sunny 10
Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 33/22 Sunny 10
Daejeon 33/22 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 32/22 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 32/24 Sunny 20
Jeonju 32/21 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 33/22 Sunny 10
Jeju 28/21 Cloudy 20
Daegu 35/23 Sunny 60
Busan 29/22 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea launches homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(5th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt