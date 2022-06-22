Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 22, 2022

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Sunny 20

Incheon 26/20 Sunny 10

Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 33/22 Sunny 10

Daejeon 33/22 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 32/22 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 32/24 Sunny 20

Jeonju 32/21 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 33/22 Sunny 10

Jeju 28/21 Cloudy 20

Daegu 35/23 Sunny 60

Busan 29/22 Sunny 0

(END)

