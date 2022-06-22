BOK chief to attend BIS meeting
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top central banker will head to Switzerland this week to attend the general assembly of the Bank for International Settlement (BIS), his office said Wednesday.
BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will leave for Basel on Thursday to attend the annual BIS meeting over this weekend, according to the BOK.
Rhee is to meet with top central bankers of other countries and exchange views on the latest economic and financial market situations, it added.
He will also attend a BIS board meeting during his visit.
In May, he was elected to the 18-member board of the Switzerland-based BIS and began his three-year term.
Lee will return home next Tuesday.
