S. Korea, Japan to resume Gimpo-Haneda flight service next week

All News 10:16 June 22, 2022

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan have agreed to reopen an air route between Seoul's Gimpo and Tokyo's Haneda airports after more than two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

The flight service between the two airports will resume next Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

