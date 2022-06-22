S. Korea, Japan to resume Gimpo-Haneda flight service next week
All News 10:16 June 22, 2022
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan have agreed to reopen an air route between Seoul's Gimpo and Tokyo's Haneda airports after more than two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
The flight service between the two airports will resume next Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
