Foreign currency deposits up in May amid increased corporate savings
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea grew in May due to increased corporate savings, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Residents' outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits reached US$89.17 billion as of end-May, up $2.18 billion from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Residents include local citizens, companies, foreigners staying here for more than six months and foreign firms. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.
The rise came as companies increased their deposits for payments related to overseas trading. Corporate foreign currency savings amounted to $73.91 billion in May, up $2.26 billion from a month earlier.
Individuals' foreign currency savings, however, edged down $80 million over the cited period to $15.26 billion, the data showed.
Dollar-denominated deposits came to $75.35 billion as of end-May, up $2.17 billion from a month earlier. Euro-denominated deposits also declined $120 million to $5.13 billion, according to the data.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket
-
(2nd LD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea launches homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year