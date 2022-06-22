The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 22, 2022
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.85 1.85
2-M 1.99 1.99
3-M 2.15 2.14
6-M 2.49 2.47
12-M 3.18 3.16
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket
-
(2nd LD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea launches homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year