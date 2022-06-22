Seoul shares sharply down late Wed. morning on recession fears
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares widened losses late Wednesday morning, despite Wall Street's overnight rebound, as investor sentiment remained fragile amid bold monetary tightening in major economies and fears about a recession.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 41.21 points, or 1.71 percent, to 2,367.72 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, Wall Street made a comeback following a brutal week in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike of 0.75 percent, its steepest increase since 1994, to tame inflation.
On Tuesday (local time), the S&P 500 rose 2.45 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.15 percent. The Nasdaq Composite also climbed 2.51 percent.
In Seoul, shares fell across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.51 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 3.57 percent.
Battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 1.45 percent, and Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of South Korea's Samsung Group, retreated 0.12 percent. Leading chemical company LG Chem declined 1.76 percent.
Hyundai Motor was flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,295.80 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.2 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket
-
(2nd LD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea launches homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year