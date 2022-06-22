Yoon names chiefs of defense procurement, weather agencies
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday named the chiefs of the state defense procurement and weather agencies, his office said.
Eom Dong-hwan, a graduate of the Korea Military Academy and official of the Agency for Defense Development, was tapped to head the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, while Yoo Hee-dong, deputy chief of the Korea Meteorological Administration, was tapped to head the agency, according to the presidential office.
Yoon also named Park Ku-yeon and Lee Jung-won, officials of the Office for Government Policy Coordination (OPC) under the prime minister, as first and second deputy chiefs of the OPC, respectively.
Shin Young-sook, who serves on a deliberation committee at the Ministry of Personnel Management, was named chief of the National Human Resources Development Institute.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket
-
(2nd LD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea launches homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year