Yoon names chiefs of defense procurement, weather agencies

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday named the chiefs of the state defense procurement and weather agencies, his office said.

Eom Dong-hwan, a graduate of the Korea Military Academy and official of the Agency for Defense Development, was tapped to head the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, while Yoo Hee-dong, deputy chief of the Korea Meteorological Administration, was tapped to head the agency, according to the presidential office.

Yoon also named Park Ku-yeon and Lee Jung-won, officials of the Office for Government Policy Coordination (OPC) under the prime minister, as first and second deputy chiefs of the OPC, respectively.

Shin Young-sook, who serves on a deliberation committee at the Ministry of Personnel Management, was named chief of the National Human Resources Development Institute.

This photo, provided by the presidential office, shows Eom Dong-hwan, who was tapped by President Yoon Suk-yeol to head the Defense Acquisition Program Administration. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

