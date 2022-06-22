Police-turned-lawmakers slam interior ministry's push to strengthen control over police
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Police-turned-lawmakers on Wednesday denounced the interior ministry's plan to set up a new bureau to exercise direct control of the police, calling it a matter warranting the interior minister's impeachment.
The ministry has unveiled a plan to revise an enforcement decree to create the so-called police bureau in order to increase control of the law enforcement agency set to take on more investigative roles from the prosecution under a new law aimed at reducing and ultimately abolishing the prosecution's investigative powers.
The plan also includes granting the ministry power to give orders to the police, as well as authority over personnel management and inspection of the police.
Rep. Kwon Eun-hee of the ruling People Power Party, a former Seoul police official, said in a radio interview with YTN that the ministry's move is "against the rule of law" and will infringe on the independence of the police.
"The interior minister will become the practical chief of police, while the commissioner-general just becomes a formality," Kwon said, noting the police will also come under the direct influence of President Yoon Suk-yeol.
"The police are an organization set up to serve the country and the interests of the people, and the police being connected to (the president) through a hotline can cause similar problems to those in the past."
The police were spun off as an outside organization of the interior ministry in 1991 as part of efforts to ensure its independence and neutrality following criticism over its close connection to political power.
Rep. Hwang Un-ha of the main opposition Democratic Party, former head of a local police agency, also accused the government of trying to "take over the police" and "regress the impartiality of the police."
He said Interior Minister Lee Sang-min could be thrown out of office if the ministry pushes ahead with its plan without amending the Government Organization Act.
The National Police Agency has also expressed concerns about the interior ministry's plan.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox
-
(LEAD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox