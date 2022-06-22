Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Main opposition party to hold national convention on Aug. 28 to elect new leader

All News 14:25 June 22, 2022

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) decided Wednesday to hold a national convention on Aug. 28 to elect a new leader, officials said.

The party plans to launch discussions next week on the rules for its leadership election. Heated debates are expected as key factions within the party seek to set rules in their own favor.

The DP has been operating without a chairman since March after the previous leadership resigned en masse following the party's loss in the presidential election.

Since then, the party has been led by an emergency steering committee, but it also suffered a crushing defeat to the rival People Power Party in the June 1 local elections.

Members of the Democratic Party's emergency leadership panel attend a meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 22, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

