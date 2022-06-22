S. Korea mulls donation to envisioned global pandemic fund
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister has said his country will consider contributing to a proposed global fund designed to better tackle future pandemics, his office said Wednesday.
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho expressed the intention during a virtual meeting of the Group of 20 major economies' health and finance ministers held in Indonesia on Tuesday.
The World Bank aims to set up the global pandemic fund, named the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF), this year in a bid to prevent and respond to future pandemics, as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic raised the urgency of coordinated global responses to future infectious diseases.
Choo supported the swift establishment and operation of the FIF, saying that a new pandemic could occur in the future, according to Seoul's finance ministry.
"The minister said his country plans to review 'proper' ways of contributing to the fund," the ministry added.
The envisioned fund will be created with donations from nations and private sectors, and the raised money will be used to pandemic-response projects by the World Health Organization, the World Bank and U.N. agencies.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(2nd LD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket
-
(LEAD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox