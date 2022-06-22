Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:42 June 22, 2022

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,820 UP 10
HyundaiMtr 171,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 36,800 DN 3,500
SGBC 51,100 DN 2,100
Hyosung 79,300 DN 1,400
Shinsegae 220,500 DN 10,500
Nongshim 264,500 0
DB INSURANCE 60,800 DN 500
LOTTE 36,850 DN 200
POSCO Holdings 242,500 DN 8,000
GCH Corp 19,300 DN 50
LotteChilsung 179,500 DN 4,000
DongkukStlMill 13,350 DN 750
DB HiTek 51,600 DN 4,400
Hyundai M&F INS 30,950 DN 450
TaihanElecWire 1,785 DN 80
CJ 77,200 DN 1,700
CJ LOGISTICS 110,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 63,300 DN 3,800
Yuhan 55,000 DN 400
SLCORP 28,300 DN 750
DL 64,900 DN 3,900
SK hynix 92,200 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 540,000 DN 29,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,550 DN 1,800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,700 DN 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 199,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,600 DN 200
Kogas 40,400 DN 1,350
Hanwha 25,200 DN 1,650
KIA CORP. 76,400 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,550 DN 400
TaekwangInd 872,000 DN 23,000
LG Corp. 75,600 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,930 DN 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 118,500 DN 6,000
Boryung 10,000 DN 50
KAL 24,900 DN 1,150
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,400 DN 3,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,500 DN 1,500
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!