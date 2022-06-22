KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungElec 57,600 DN 900
NHIS 9,330 DN 300
DongwonInd 223,000 DN 3,000
LS 61,200 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES138500 DN3000
GC Corp 162,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 31,300 DN 1,550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 537,000 DN 35,000
KPIC 132,500 DN 5,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,560 DN 190
SKC 155,000 DN 6,000
GS Retail 25,650 0
Ottogi 422,500 DN 7,500
Daewoong 24,900 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 131,500 DN 6,500
Hanssem 62,800 DN 2,200
F&F 134,500 DN 6,500
HtlShilla 69,200 DN 1,800
Hanmi Science 40,050 DN 1,600
KSOE 88,800 DN 2,800
MERITZ SECU 4,765 DN 170
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,150 DN 2,100
MS IND 16,200 DN 900
OCI 125,000 DN 5,000
LS ELECTRIC 52,000 DN 1,100
KorZinc 509,000 DN 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,930 0
HyundaiMipoDock 86,100 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 38,250 DN 1,600
S-Oil 105,000 DN 4,500
Daesang 20,100 DN 700
SKNetworks 4,150 DN 160
ORION Holdings 14,550 DN 300
KCC 277,500 DN 15,500
SKBP 70,100 DN 400
LG Innotek 342,000 DN 21,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 190,000 DN 4,000
HMM 25,400 DN 700
HYUNDAI WIA 52,000 DN 1,700
KumhoPetrochem 139,000 DN 7,000
(MORE)
-
