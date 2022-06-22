KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Mobis 198,000 DN 3,000
S-1 61,100 DN 500
LX INT 34,450 DN 1,200
ZINUS 49,100 DN 4,800
LOTTE TOUR 11,600 DN 1,100
AMOREPACIFIC 126,500 DN 14,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,800 DN 4,900
Meritz Insurance 33,350 DN 1,750
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,000 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 39,050 DN 550
HITEJINRO 31,400 DN 700
KEPCO 21,750 DN 50
DWS 49,700 DN 1,000
SamsungSecu 34,100 DN 1,250
KG DONGBU STL 15,750 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,200 DN 3,800
COWAY 61,700 DN 1,400
SKTelecom 52,000 DN 600
HyundaiElev 26,400 DN 1,550
Hanchem 211,000 DN 12,000
SAMSUNG SDS 130,500 DN 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,500 DN 2,100
KUMHOTIRE 3,565 DN 55
Hanon Systems 9,500 DN 140
SK 217,500 DN 9,500
ShinpoongPharm 21,950 DN 800
Handsome 32,300 DN 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 73,800 DN 3,200
Asiana Airlines 15,500 DN 900
IBK 10,000 DN 300
DONGSUH 24,800 DN 750
SamsungEng 20,650 DN 700
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 6,640 DN 140
SAMSUNG CARD 31,100 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 23,850 DN 350
KT 36,100 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30850 DN950
LG Uplus 13,300 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,700 DN 300
