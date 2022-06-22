KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 82,200 DN 900
Doosan Enerbility 16,050 DN 600
Doosanfc 29,600 DN 1,350
LG Display 15,150 DN 300
Kangwonland 26,400 DN 700
NAVER 229,000 DN 10,500
Kakao 68,500 DN 2,000
NCsoft 404,500 DN 7,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 57,700 DN 5,500
COSMAX 56,800 DN 2,100
KIWOOM 85,300 DN 2,800
DSME 22,050 DN 750
KEPCO KPS 33,900 DN 1,150
LGH&H 605,000 DN 18,000
HDSINFRA 5,030 DN 250
LGCHEM 553,000 DN 15,000
KEPCO E&C 56,900 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,500 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,250 DN 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 87,200 DN 3,800
Celltrion 156,000 UP 2,000
TKG Huchems 19,550 DN 1,250
DWEC 5,310 DN 360
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,950 DN 1,150
CJ CheilJedang 371,000 DN 1,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,500 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,800 DN 1,800
KIH 59,700 DN 1,800
GS 42,250 DN 500
LIG Nex1 69,900 DN 4,900
Fila Holdings 27,100 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,000 DN 7,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,000 DN 2,200
HANWHA LIFE 2,235 DN 85
FOOSUNG 18,750 DN 1,150
SK Innovation 208,500 DN 11,500
POONGSAN 25,100 DN 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 48,650 DN 2,150
Hansae 17,350 DN 750
Youngone Corp 39,450 DN 1,550
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(2nd LD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket
-
(LEAD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox