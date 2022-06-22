KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 52,400 DN 1,900
GKL 13,550 DN 600
KOLON IND 51,900 DN 4,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,300 DN 1,900
HanmiPharm 294,000 DN 4,000
SD Biosensor 36,200 DN 1,550
Meritz Financial 25,900 DN 1,250
BNK Financial Group 6,820 DN 250
emart 101,000 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 50 DN950
KOLMAR KOREA 34,900 DN 1,550
PIAM 34,600 DN 1,300
HANJINKAL 61,700 DN 1,700
CHONGKUNDANG 86,300 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 37,300 DN 1,100
MANDO 45,500 DN 2,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 817,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,100 DN 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,000 DN 800
Netmarble 69,300 DN 2,100
KRAFTON 259,500 DN 9,000
KakaoBank 34,000 DN 2,100
kakaopay 68,000 DN 2,600
HYBE 139,500 DN 10,000
SK ie technology 105,000 DN 4,000
LG Energy Solution 401,000 DN 12,000
DL E&C 39,800 DN 2,600
WooriFinancialGroup 12,800 DN 500
HDC-OP 10,950 DN 500
HYOSUNG TNC 336,500 DN 28,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 389,500 DN 28,500
HANILCMT 13,400 DN 1,050
SKBS 98,800 DN 1,700
K Car 19,650 DN 900
ORION 104,000 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,700 DN 1,800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,150 DN 1,150
BGF Retail 174,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 91,900 DN 1,800
SKSQUARE 40,600 DN 900
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(2nd LD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket
-
(LEAD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox