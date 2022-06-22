Foreign minister says S. Korea to enhance cooperation with Central Asian nations
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin met Wednesday with ambassadors from Central Asian nations and reaffirmed South Korea's efforts to deepen cooperation with the regional partners, his office said.
Park held the meeting with embassy representatives from the five nations -- Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan -- at his office, according to the ministry.
He briefed them on the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's vision for playing a greater role in international affairs and expressed hope to expand high-level consultations with the Central Asian nations, it said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
