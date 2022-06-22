Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(3rd LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday confirmed its first case of monkeypox infection, prompting concerns over the possibility of the spread of the virus.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the patient, who arrived at Incheon International Airport from Germany at 4 p.m. Tuesday, has tested positive for the virus. The person has been in isolation treatment at Incheon Medical Center, west of Seoul, since arriving in South Korea.
S. Korea to launch aviation satellite to boost GPS accuracy, flight safety
SEOUL -- South Korea will launch an aviation satellite this week meant to improve accuracy and reliability of global positioning system (GPS) signals and help ensure flight safety, the land ministry said Wednesday.
The Korea Augmentation Satellite System, the country's first satellite-based augmentation system, is scheduled to be launched from a space center in Kourou, French Guiana, at 6:03 a.m. Thursday (Seoul time), according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip almost 3 pct on recession fears; Korean won at 13-year low
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell again, shedding almost 3 percent Wednesday as recession woes made investors avoid risky assets amid hawkish monetary policy in major economies. The local currency fell to the lowest point against the U.S. dollar in 13 years.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 66.12 points, or 2.74 percent, to close at 2,342.81.
N. Korea needs nuke test for smaller warheads to fit on new missiles: expert
SEOUL -- North Korea has its own military and technical reason to carry out another nuclear test, as it needs a miniaturized nuclear warhead to be loaded on its newly developed missiles, a former senior South Korean defense official said Wednesday.
"North Korea's level of nuclear (warhead) miniaturization is estimated to be around 60 centimeters in diameter," Kim Jung-sup, a senior research fellow at the Sejong Institute who served as deputy defense minister, said at a forum in Seoul. "In order to be mounted on (the nation's) new tactical guided weapons and hypersonic missiles, like the Hwasong-8, it needs to become even smaller."
(LEAD) Interior ministry speeds up establishment of new bureau to directly oversee police
SEOUL -- An envisioned "police bureau" under the interior ministry is expected to come into being in two to three weeks, officials said Wednesday, as the ministry is speeding up the establishment to increase its control of the law enforcement agency.
A police reform advisory committee under the ministry unveiled a set of recommendations Tuesday, including to create the "police bureau," despite concerns that the move could put the law enforcement agency under political influence.
(LEAD) S. Korea to establish mission to NATO in Brussels
SEOUL -- South Korea has decided to establish a mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels, a presidential official said Wednesday ahead of President Yoon Suk-yeol's participation in a NATO summit next week.
Yoon will attend the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 29 and 30, on his first overseas trip as president, National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said during a press briefing.
More people disapprove of Yoon's performance than approve for 1st time: pollster
SEOUL -- Negative public evaluations for President Yoon Suk-yeol have surpassed positive marks for the first time since his inauguration in early May, according to a poll released Wednesday.
In the survey of 1,004 adults nationwide conducted by pollster Rnsearch from Saturday to Tuesday, 47.6 percent evaluated Yoon's job performance positively, marking a decline of 4.9 percentage points from a week earlier.
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
