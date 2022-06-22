N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea could be pushing back what would be its seventh nuclear test in consideration of China's political calendar and its own situation with COVID-19, a presidential official said Wednesday.
North Korea has been reported for weeks to be preparing for a nuclear test at its testing ground in Punggye-ri, with the only remaining step being a "political decision" by leader Kim Jong-un.
"I think the China variable and the COVID-19 variable are playing into this," the official told reporters, citing the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party in the fall.
"It appears that North Korea is making a considerable effort out of concern for the major chaos that would be caused by a seventh nuclear test, although we haven't been able to verify it," he said.
China is North Korea's only major political ally and economic benefactor, meaning that staging a large provocation ahead of a key political event could hurt Pyongyang's relations with Beijing.
The other factor behind holding off could be the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in the North, the official added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(2nd LD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
(LEAD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox
-
(5th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt