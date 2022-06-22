Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Medifron DBT to raise 5 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:13 June 22, 2022

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Medifron DBT Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 5 billion won (US$3.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.33 million common shares at a price of 1,500 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
