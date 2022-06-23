N. Korea discusses revising operation plans of its frontline units, reorganization of military: state media
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a rare military meeting to change the operational plan of military frontline units with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, state media said Thursday, amid heightening tensions in the region.
Kim also discussed the reorganization of key military formations as he convened the second-day sitting of the third enlarged meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Wednesday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"It discussed the work of additionally confirming the operational duties of frontline units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) and modifying operational plans, according to the Party's military and strategic plan, and the issues related to reorganization of key military organizational formations, confirming the operation duties of the frontline units of the Korean People's Army and modifying the operation plans," it said.
The KCNA did not provide details of the KPA's operational planning and reorganizational revisions.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
