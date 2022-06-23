(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 23)

The government reportedly mobilized an anti-terrorist unit, not the Red Cross, to take them to Panmunjom. They were blindfolded and tied with ropes. When their blindfolds were finally taken off near the military demarcation line in Panmunjom, the fishermen are said to have sunk to their knees after realizing they would be sent back to North Korea. Their handover occurred on Nov. 7, just five days after their boat was seized by South Korea. It is very likely that they were executed back in the North.