Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 June 23, 2022

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/23 Rain 100

Incheon 24/21 Rain 100

Suwon 26/22 Rain 100

Cheongju 29/23 Rain 100

Daejeon 29/23 Rain 70

Chuncheon 25/21 Rain 80

Gangneung 31/24 Sunny 70

Jeonju 28/23 Rain 100

Gwangju 28/23 Rain 100

Jeju 31/24 Sunny 20

Daegu 31/23 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/22 Cloudy 30

