Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Cho Soon dies of natural causes at 94
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Former Deputy Prime Minister Cho Soon, who served as Seoul's first publicly elected mayor, died of natural causes Thursday. He was 94.
Cho died while under treatment at Asan Medical Center in southeastern Seoul, according to medical sources.
A graduate of Seoul National University, Cho served as deputy prime minister and finance minister between 1988-1990 and became the first publicly elected mayor of Seoul between 1995-1997 on the ticket of what is now the Democratic Party.
Between 1992-1993, Cho also served as the chief of the Bank of Korea.
Cho earned a doctorate in economics at University of California, Berkeley.
