(LEAD) Won falls to 13-yr low against dollar in intraday trading
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's currency on Thursday fell below the 1,300-won level against the U.S. dollar for the first time in about 13 years amid growing concerns about global monetary tightening and an economic recession.
The Korean currency was trading at 1,300.70 won against the dollar as of 9:52 a.m., down 3.40 won from the previous session.
It marked the first time that the won has fallen through the 1,300-won level since July 14, 2009, in intraday trading.
Market volatility has recently heightened over fears of the U.S. central bank's aggressive monetary tightening and a resulting global recession. The won has slid around 8 percent against the dollar so far this year.
Overnight, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a congressional hearing that interest rate hikes intended to fight inflation could lead to an economic recession, which sparked demand for safer assets.
Last week, the Fed raised its key rate by 0.75 percentage point, the sharpest hike since 1994, to curb surging inflation, and signaled it could raise the rate by the similar margin next month.
Fed watchers expect the U.S. central bank will deliver more steep rate hikes in the months to come.
Seoul's stocks traded higher Thursday due to bargain hunting, after they tumbled nearly 3 percent the previous day. The benchmark KOSPI had risen 14.16 points, or 0.6 percent, to trade at 2,355.75 as of 9:52 a.m.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to establish mission to NATO in Brussels
-
(2nd LD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox