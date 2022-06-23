VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Girl group VIVIZ will put out its second EP next month, the group's management agency said Thursday.
The EP titled "Summer Vibe" will hit various music services at 6 p.m. on July 6, Big Planet Made said.
It will be the first release from the band since its first EP, "Beam of Prism," in February.
The trio aims to become the new summer queen of the K-pop scene with the new EP after returning with a more mature side, the agency said in a release.
VIVIZ debuted in February with "Beam of Prism" led by the song "Bop Bop." The group consists of Eunha, SinB and Umji, all from the now-disbanded girl group GFriend.
