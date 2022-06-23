Go to Contents Go to Navigation

VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month

All News 09:42 June 23, 2022

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Girl group VIVIZ will put out its second EP next month, the group's management agency said Thursday.

The EP titled "Summer Vibe" will hit various music services at 6 p.m. on July 6, Big Planet Made said.

It will be the first release from the band since its first EP, "Beam of Prism," in February.

The trio aims to become the new summer queen of the K-pop scene with the new EP after returning with a more mature side, the agency said in a release.

VIVIZ debuted in February with "Beam of Prism" led by the song "Bop Bop." The group consists of Eunha, SinB and Umji, all from the now-disbanded girl group GFriend.

A promotional image for VIVIZ's new EP, "Summer Vibe," provided by Big Planet Made (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#VIVIZ #new album
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!