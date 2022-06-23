Korean biz leaders discuss supply chain cooperation with U.S. lawmakers, White House officials
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- A group of South Korean businessmen have discussed bilateral economic cooperation with U.S. lawmakers and White House officials in Washington, with a focus on global supply chains, Seoul's trade association said Thursday.
The delegation, led by Koo Ja-yeol, chief of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), made the two-day visit to the United States from Wednesday (U.S. time) in a bid to bolster economic exchanges involving the private sector, KITA said in a release.
Officials from 13 large firms running operations in the U.S., including LG, SK hynix and Hyundai Motor were among the delegation, it said.
In the meeting with U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Alex Padilla (D-CA), Koo said supply chain cooperation is the "first step" in the South Korea-U.S. economic security alliance, and that companies and businesspeople should be the main players in the cooperation, according to KITA.
The delegation also had a meeting with Peter Harrell and Melanie Nakagawa, senior directors at the White House National Security Council, and Sammera Fazili, a deputy director of the National Economic Council.
The delegation also attended a session hosted by the Congressional Study Group on Korea, where they were joined by members of the Congress, including Reps. Young Kim (R-CA) and Ami Bera (D-CA), and discussed bilateral trade, investment and ways to promote cooperation, KITA said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to establish mission to NATO in Brussels
-
(2nd LD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox