Yoon declines to get ahead on question of alternative military service for BTS
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol declined to get ahead on the question of allowing alternative military service for K-pop group BTS, saying any decision should be based on public opinion.
The issue has reemerged in political circles after the septet announced its suspension of group activities last week.
"I don't think the president should state his position first," Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work.
"Depending on how the people view it, it could proceed in accordance with the law, or if public opinion is such, the National Assembly could revise the relevant regulations. I don't think it's something I should comment on first," he said.
All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve around two years in the military.
By law, people with special talents in the arts and sports fields can be recommended by the culture minister for exemption from active duty military service, but it does not include pop culture figures.
Jin, the oldest of the septet, was born in 1992. His enlistment is currently deferred until the end of the year.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to establish mission to NATO in Brussels
-
(2nd LD) S.Korea reports first two suspected cases of monkeypox