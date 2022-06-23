Yoon orders thorough readiness for rainy season
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed officials Thursday to brace thoroughly for the rainy season, including by quickly evacuating residents in case of heavy downpours, his spokesperson said.
The annual rainy season began the same day with most of the country forecast to receive heavy rainfall through Friday, according to the state weather agency.
"This year we experienced drought until early summer and frequently experienced major wildfires that have made soil across the country very prone to landslides during the rainy season," Yoon was quoted as saying by his spokesperson Kang In-sun.
The president instructed the interior ministry and other related agencies to carry out advance inspections in areas prone to landslides, low-lying coastal areas, and campgrounds.
"In the event of heavy downpours, carry out emergency evacuations of residents from risky areas, including those vulnerable to landslides, and do everything to ensure there will be no loss of life by actively informing the people of steps to take in disaster situations," the president said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to establish mission to NATO in Brussels
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection