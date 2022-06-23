Number of households moving to rural areas hits record high in 2021: data
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The number of households that moved from urban areas to farming villages reached an all-time high last year amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and soaring housing prices, data showed Thursday.
The number of such households came to 377,744 in 2021, up 5.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and Statistics Korea.
It is the highest figure since the government began compiling related data in 2013.
The number of people who relocated to rural areas also rose 4.2 percent on-year to 515,434 last year, marking a second consecutive on-year increase.
The number of those in their 30s and younger, as well as those in their 60s and older, who opted to live in farming villages, grew 5 percent and 16.4 percent on-year, respectively, to lead the overall gain, the data showed.
The ministry said more people appeared to have sought new job opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic and affordable homes over surging housing prices.
"Changing notions about farming villages and the government's program to support their settlement appear to have helped encourage more young citizens to make such a decision. Many in their 60s also seem to have chosen a country life upon their retirement," the agriculture ministry said in a release.
The number of households moving to fishing towns also jumped 26.5 percent to 1,135 last year.
It is the first time since 2018 that the figure marked an on-year growth.
The number of citizens moving to fishing towns also advanced 25.7 percent to 1,216, the data showed.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to establish mission to NATO in Brussels
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection