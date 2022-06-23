S. Korea to offer US$1 mln in aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide emergency humanitarian aid worth US$1 million to Afghanistan for victims and others suffering from an earthquake there earlier this week, according to the Seoul government Thursday.
More than 1,000 people have reportedly been killed from the 5.9 magnitude quake that struck the country's southeastern province of Paktika the previous day.
"The government expresses deep condolences and sympathies to the numerous victims and their families of the earthquake that occurred in southeastern Afghanistan on Wednesday," the foreign ministry's spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement.
The government plans to send the assistance "at the earliest date" possible through international organizations, a ministry official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to establish mission to NATO in Brussels
-
S. Korea's annual rainy season kicks off Thursday