KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 272,500 UP 8,000
GCH Corp 18,500 DN 800
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,000 DN 1,400
LotteChilsung 174,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE 36,750 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 171,000 DN 500
AmoreG 37,000 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,650 DN 850
SGBC 49,700 DN 1,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 112,000 DN 6,500
Boryung 9,640 DN 360
Hyosung 77,600 DN 1,700
Shinsegae 218,000 DN 2,500
DB HiTek 51,400 DN 200
LX INT 32,750 DN 1,700
CJ 76,500 DN 700
DongkukStlMill 12,900 DN 450
TaihanElecWire 1,765 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 29,800 DN 1,150
Hanwha 24,700 DN 500
Daesang 19,700 DN 400
ORION Holdings 14,450 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,095 DN 55
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,630 DN 190
POSCO Holdings 234,000 DN 8,500
SLCORP 28,000 DN 300
Yuhan 54,600 DN 400
DongwonInd 213,500 DN 9,500
DB INSURANCE 59,100 DN 1,700
NHIS 9,200 DN 130
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,510 DN 50
SKC 146,000 DN 9,000
LS 58,500 DN 2,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES130500 DN8000
SamsungElec 57,400 DN 200
GC Corp 155,500 DN 7,000
GS E&C 29,850 DN 1,450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 533,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 128,000 DN 4,500
KIA CORP. 77,200 UP 800
