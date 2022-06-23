KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 90,200 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 540,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 35,600 DN 1,950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,000 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,100 DN 500
Kogas 38,850 DN 1,550
KCC 270,000 DN 7,500
SKBP 70,100 0
SSANGYONGCNE 6,700 DN 230
KAL 24,650 DN 250
Daewoong 24,050 DN 850
LG Corp. 75,800 UP 200
TaekwangInd 915,000 UP 43,000
Meritz Insurance 33,800 UP 450
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,800 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 37,750 DN 1,300
HITEJINRO 30,450 DN 950
CJ LOGISTICS 110,000 0
DOOSAN 61,400 DN 1,900
DL 61,700 DN 3,200
PIAM 32,450 DN 2,150
PanOcean 5,830 DN 810
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,500 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 14,700 DN 1,050
MERITZ SECU 4,655 DN 110
HtlShilla 67,500 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 39,700 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 127,500 DN 4,000
GS Retail 25,300 DN 350
Hanssem 61,200 DN 1,600
F&F 133,000 DN 1,500
KSOE 87,500 DN 1,300
Ottogi 422,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,900 DN 250
KumhoPetrochem 137,000 DN 2,000
Mobis 196,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,900 DN 1,900
S-1 62,100 UP 1,000
S-Oil 101,500 DN 3,500
