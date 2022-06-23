LG Innotek 331,000 DN 11,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,500 DN 6,500

HMM 24,000 DN 1,400

HYUNDAI WIA 50,400 DN 1,600

ZINUS 48,500 DN 600

OCI 127,000 UP 2,000

LS ELECTRIC 53,000 UP 1,000

KorZinc 494,000 DN 15,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,750 DN 180

HyundaiMipoDock 83,000 DN 3,100

IS DONGSEO 36,450 DN 1,800

MS IND 15,800 DN 400

KEPCO 21,350 DN 400

Hanchem 206,000 DN 5,000

SamsungSecu 33,600 DN 500

DWS 50,200 UP 500

SKTelecom 53,600 UP 1,600

HyundaiElev 25,800 DN 600

SAMSUNG SDS 129,000 DN 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 50,400 DN 1,100

KUMHOTIRE 3,505 DN 60

Hanon Systems 9,440 DN 60

SK 216,000 DN 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 20,200 DN 1,750

Handsome 30,800 DN 1,500

ILJIN MATERIALS 70,000 DN 3,800

Asiana Airlines 15,350 DN 150

COWAY 62,800 UP 1,100

LOTTE SHOPPING 98,900 DN 300

DONGSUH 25,400 UP 600

SamsungEng 20,000 DN 650

SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 1,500

SAMSUNG CARD 31,200 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 23,550 DN 300

KT 36,550 UP 450

IBK 9,840 DN 160

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30050 DN800

LOTTE TOUR 11,350 DN 250

LG Uplus 13,350 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 DN 1,600

(MORE)