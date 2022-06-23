KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 331,000 DN 11,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,500 DN 6,500
HMM 24,000 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI WIA 50,400 DN 1,600
ZINUS 48,500 DN 600
OCI 127,000 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 53,000 UP 1,000
KorZinc 494,000 DN 15,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,750 DN 180
HyundaiMipoDock 83,000 DN 3,100
IS DONGSEO 36,450 DN 1,800
MS IND 15,800 DN 400
KEPCO 21,350 DN 400
Hanchem 206,000 DN 5,000
SamsungSecu 33,600 DN 500
DWS 50,200 UP 500
SKTelecom 53,600 UP 1,600
HyundaiElev 25,800 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 129,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,400 DN 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 3,505 DN 60
Hanon Systems 9,440 DN 60
SK 216,000 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 20,200 DN 1,750
Handsome 30,800 DN 1,500
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,000 DN 3,800
Asiana Airlines 15,350 DN 150
COWAY 62,800 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,900 DN 300
DONGSUH 25,400 UP 600
SamsungEng 20,000 DN 650
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG CARD 31,200 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 23,550 DN 300
KT 36,550 UP 450
IBK 9,840 DN 160
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30050 DN800
LOTTE TOUR 11,350 DN 250
LG Uplus 13,350 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 DN 1,600
