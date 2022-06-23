KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 82,600 UP 400
Doosan Enerbility 16,900 UP 850
Doosanfc 28,100 DN 1,500
LG Display 15,000 DN 150
Kangwonland 25,400 DN 1,000
NAVER 234,000 UP 5,000
Kakao 67,100 DN 1,400
NCsoft 418,500 UP 14,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,600 DN 3,100
COSMAX 56,000 DN 800
KIWOOM 86,300 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,950 DN 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 382,500 UP 11,500
GS 40,450 DN 1,800
LIG Nex1 66,800 DN 3,100
Fila Holdings 27,000 DN 100
KEPCO KPS 33,550 DN 350
LGH&H 619,000 UP 14,000
LGCHEM 551,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 57,600 UP 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,400 DN 850
HDSINFRA 4,820 DN 210
LGELECTRONICS 88,300 UP 1,100
DWEC 5,070 DN 240
Celltrion 160,500 UP 4,500
TKG Huchems 19,150 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,500 DN 300
KIH 59,700 0
DSME 21,150 DN 900
KOLON IND 50,400 DN 1,500
AMOREPACIFIC 128,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA LIFE 2,145 DN 90
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,000 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 17,900 DN 850
SK Innovation 199,000 DN 9,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,050 UP 50
POONGSAN 24,800 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 47,900 DN 750
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to establish mission to NATO in Brussels
-
S. Korea's annual rainy season kicks off Thursday