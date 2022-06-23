KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 16,600 DN 750
Youngone Corp 39,250 DN 200
CSWIND 50,100 DN 2,300
GKL 12,700 DN 850
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 00 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 34,250 DN 650
SD Biosensor 36,250 UP 50
HANJINKAL 61,100 DN 600
Meritz Financial 25,600 DN 300
CHONGKUNDANG 84,500 DN 1,800
DoubleUGames 36,600 DN 700
HanmiPharm 295,000 UP 1,000
MANDO 44,250 DN 1,250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 820,000 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 6,670 DN 150
Doosan Bobcat 28,450 DN 650
emart 100,500 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,350 DN 650
HD HYUNDAI 58,200 DN 1,100
Netmarble 69,600 UP 300
KRAFTON 264,500 UP 5,000
ORION 103,500 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,600 DN 1,100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,950 DN 200
BGF Retail 173,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 88,200 DN 3,700
HDC-OP 10,550 DN 400
HYOSUNG TNC 333,500 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 385,000 DN 4,500
HANILCMT 12,950 DN 450
SKBS 96,900 DN 1,900
WooriFinancialGroup 12,500 DN 300
KakaoBank 33,750 DN 250
HYBE 139,500 0
SK ie technology 102,500 DN 2,500
LG Energy Solution 400,000 DN 1,000
DL E&C 38,250 DN 1,550
kakaopay 65,200 DN 2,800
K Car 19,750 UP 100
SKSQUARE 39,000 DN 1,600
(END)
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official
(4th LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
(LEAD) S. Korea to establish mission to NATO in Brussels
S. Korea's annual rainy season kicks off Thursday