Appeals court acquits soldier convicted of homosexual acts
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Upholding a lower court ruling, a Seoul appeals court on Thursday acquitted a former Army captain charged with having sex with a fellow male soldier.
The Seoul Northern District Court cleared the former captain, whose identity was withheld, of charges that he violated the Military Criminal Act that calls for punishment of up to two years in prison for those who engage in "anal intercourse" or any other "indecent act."
A lower court earlier said punishing a soldier for engaging in consensual sexual intercourse goes against the Constitution that guarantees self-determination, and freedom of privacy and secret.
In a separate case, the Supreme Court in April struck down guilty verdicts for two male soldiers charged with having homosexual intercourse at an off-base housing facility, saying the encounter was consensual and took place in a private space.
The top court said anal intercourse or similar consensual sexual activities carried out in a private space cannot be seen as violating the military's culture and discipline and that the law should not be applied in such cases.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to establish mission to NATO in Brussels
-
S. Korea's annual rainy season kicks off Thursday