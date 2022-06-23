Yoon asks Nat'l Assembly to send reports on Cabinet nominees
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol asked the National Assembly on Thursday to send its confirmation hearing reports for his nominees for health and education ministers, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, his office said.
The National Assembly has not held confirmation hearings for Education Minister nominee Park Soon-ae, Health Minister nominee Kim Seung-hee or JCS Chairman nominee Army Gen. Kim Seung-kyum amid an ongoing parliamentary deadlock over the formation of standing committees.
Yoon's request for the reports, which are typically drawn up after a confirmation hearing has been held, signals his intention to appoint the nominees without parliamentary approval if necessary.
By law, all Cabinet nominees must undergo a confirmation process, but only the prime minister requires parliamentary consent.
"The deadline for the reports is June 29," the presidential office said.
Yoon is expected to decide whether to appoint the nominees after returning from a trip to Spain next week.
