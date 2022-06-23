S. Korean Bond Yields on June 23, 2022
All News 16:38 June 23, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.836 2.830 +0.6
2-year TB 3.554 3.487 +6.7
3-year TB 3.608 3.522 +8.6
10-year TB 3.726 3.682 +4.4
2-year MSB 3.498 3.418 +8.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.363 4.275 +8.8
91-day CD 2.000 2.000 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
Most Saved
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
N. Korea could be delaying nuclear test because of China, COVID-19: official
-
(4th LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to establish mission to NATO in Brussels
-
S. Korea's annual rainy season kicks off Thursday