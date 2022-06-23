First lady visits wife of ex-President Kim Young-sam
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee visited the wife of late former President Kim Young-sam on Thursday, the presidential office said.
Kim paid a courtesy call on Son Myung-soon, the widow of the former president who was in office from 1993-1998, at her home.
After talking for about an hour, the first lady toured the residence for about 15 minutes, the presidential office said, declining to provide details of their conversation or photos.
The meeting was the latest in a series of visits the first lady has made with her predecessors.
Kim earlier met separately with the wives of former Presidents Moon Jae-in, Lee Myung-bak, Roh Moo-hyun and Chun Doo-hwan.
