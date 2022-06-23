Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Coloray International Investment to raise 12.1 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:02 June 23, 2022

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Coloray International Investment Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 12.1 billion won (US$9.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10 million common shares at a price of 1,200 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#Coloray International Investment Co., Limited
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!