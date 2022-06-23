Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongbu to sell shares to raise capital

All News 18:02 June 23, 2022

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Dongbu Corp.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise capital.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 32,153 common shares at a price of 5,000 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
