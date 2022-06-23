Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ukraine lawmakers to visit Seoul next month: ruling party

All News 18:48 June 23, 2022

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- A group of Ukrainian lawmakers will pay a reciprocal trip to Seoul next month, a ruling party official said Thursday, to discuss South Korea's humanitarian assistance to the war-torn nation.

The anticipated visit will come around a month after the ruling People Power Party (PPP) delegation led by Chairman Lee Jun-seok paid a weeklong visit to Kyiv and other cities earlier in June. They met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for discussions on various support measures.

"As far as I know, their visit to South Korea will be around July 4," a PPP official said on the customary condition of anonymity. "The size of the delegation will be similar (to that of the PPP)."

The Ukraine delegation is expected to be led by diplomat-turned-lawmaker Andriy Nikolayenko, according to sources.

On Tuesday, the South Korean government approved an additional US$30 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The budget will be used to provide medical and food supplies but not weapons. South Korea plans to allocate an additional $20 million, depending on the situation in Ukraine, which would raise its total amount spent for the war-torn nation this year to $100 million.

This file photo, captured from the Facebook account of Lee Jun-seok, head of South Korea's ruling People Power Party on June 7, 2022, shows Lee (L) meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) on June 6, 2022. Domestic critics have denounced Lee's visit to the war-ravaged nation as an act to avoid his political crisis amid allegations he had received sexual favors. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

